Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WCN (1)
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Golden Lion - October 8, 2022
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction GINZA - October 10, 2018
Seller GINZA
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1846 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1846 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search