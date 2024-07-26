Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1846 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 518 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2148 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Golden Lion
Date October 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
