Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1845 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (3)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (9)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (4)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
12
