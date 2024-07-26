2 Thaler 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

