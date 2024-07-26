Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 255 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (9)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Thaler 1845 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1845 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 2 Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search