2 Thaler 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

