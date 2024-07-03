Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1843 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search