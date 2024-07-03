Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3437 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2018
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1843 at auction SINCONA - May 23, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date May 23, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

