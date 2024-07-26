Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1842 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1842
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
