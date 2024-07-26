Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
488 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2590 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Zöttl - August 7, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date August 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Anticomondo - March 3, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Gärtner - February 15, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Numedux - May 30, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date May 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Thaler 1842 at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

