2 Thaler 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2535 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place June 19, 2018.

