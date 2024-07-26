2 Thaler 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40331 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (5) AU (18) XF (46) VF (34) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) AU58 (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Ars Time (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (5)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (2)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (8)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (5)

Künker (22)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (4)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (9)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (2)