Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Thaler 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Thaler 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,120 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40331 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.

Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
303 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Erwin Dietrich - June 25, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2022
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Baden 2 Thaler 1841 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

