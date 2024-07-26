Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Thaler 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,120 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Thaler 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 40331 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 18, 2021.
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition PR64 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
