2 Gulden 1852 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1852 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (11) AU (16) XF (37) VF (8) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)

