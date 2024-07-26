Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1852 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1852 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1852 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1852 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - December 13, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1852 D at auction WAG - September 5, 2021
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

