2 Gulden 1852 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1852 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 626 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date December 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
