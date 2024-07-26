Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1851 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1851
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1851 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
