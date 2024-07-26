Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1851 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1851 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1851 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1851 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Numedux - September 11, 2021
Seller Numedux
Date September 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Heritage - July 29, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Auction World - July 19, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Heritage - December 17, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - October 8, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction Gärtner - February 9, 2018
Seller Gärtner
Date February 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1851 D at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

