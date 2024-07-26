2 Gulden 1851 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1851 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place March 10, 2008.

