Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1850 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1850 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1850 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1850 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Heritage - September 15, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1850 D at auction Gärtner - February 8, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date February 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

