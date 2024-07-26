2 Gulden 1850 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1850 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (16) XF (29) VF (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) AU58 (2) Service NGC (3) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (3)

Höhn (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (7)

Möller (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Naumann (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (6)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)