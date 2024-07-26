Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1850 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1850 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31027 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
