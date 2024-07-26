2 Gulden 1849 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1849 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1)