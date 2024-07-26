Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1849 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1849 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
