Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1849 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1849 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1849 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 11, 2023.

Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Jean ELSEN - March 15, 2013
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 15, 2013
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1849 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
