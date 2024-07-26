2 Gulden 1848 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

