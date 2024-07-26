Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1848 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search