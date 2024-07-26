Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1848 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1848 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1848 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24072 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,360. Bidding took place March 25, 2024.

Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date March 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1848 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
