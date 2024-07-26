Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1847 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1847 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 718.75. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 11, 2021
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 21, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction HERVERA - July 11, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 2 Gulden 1847 D at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

