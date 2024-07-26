2 Gulden 1847 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 718.75. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.

