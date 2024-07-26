Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1847 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1847 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3112 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 718.75. Bidding took place December 18, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 55000 JPY
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
