Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
2 Gulden 1846 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (12)
- Leu (1)
- M&M AG, CH (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search