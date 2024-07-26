Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

2 Gulden 1846 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (114)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31026 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (12)
  • Leu (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
349 $
Price in auction currency 325 EUR
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 2 Gulden 1846 D at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 25, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

