1/2 Gulden 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1852 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1)