1/2 Gulden 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)