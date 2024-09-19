Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1851 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1851 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 429 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1851 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

