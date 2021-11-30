Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Sonntag (2)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - November 30, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date November 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1850 at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

