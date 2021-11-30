Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1850 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 29, 2021.
Сondition
