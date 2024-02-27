1/2 Gulden 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (1) ANACS (1)