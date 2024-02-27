Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1849 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
