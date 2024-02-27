Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1235 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - February 16, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 16, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - July 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 5, 2012
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1849 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
