Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search