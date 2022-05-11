Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1848 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Westfälische - November 25, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 22, 2012
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 22, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction Künker - September 26, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

