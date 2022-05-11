1/2 Gulden 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1848 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 750 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 20, 2011.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (1)