Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1847 - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Solidus Numismatik - December 3, 2016
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1847 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
