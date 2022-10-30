1/2 Gulden 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1847 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (3) VF (2)