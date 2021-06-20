Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 CHF
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
