1/2 Gulden 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place June 20, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3)