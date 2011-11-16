Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1845 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search