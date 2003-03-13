1/2 Gulden 1846 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1846 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5688 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place March 13, 2003.

Сondition AU (1)