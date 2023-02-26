Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1845 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
