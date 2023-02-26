1/2 Gulden 1845 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2) VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)