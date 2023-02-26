Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1845 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1445 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 63 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2012
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1845 D at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1845 All Baden coins Baden silver coins Baden coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search