1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (8) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) Service PCGS (2)