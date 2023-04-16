Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 16, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 8, 2019
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 8, 2019
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Künker - March 10, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

