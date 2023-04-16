Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34484 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 588. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
