1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2985 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2)