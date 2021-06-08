Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2985 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
