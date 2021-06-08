Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2985 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 26, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

