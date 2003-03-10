1/2 Gulden 1841 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2003.

Сondition AU (1)