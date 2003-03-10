Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1841 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1681 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2003.
