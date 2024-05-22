Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Künker - June 19, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

