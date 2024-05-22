1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.

