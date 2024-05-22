Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2775 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place June 18, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
