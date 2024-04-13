Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1839 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- London Coins (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
