1/2 Gulden 1839 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) VF (3)