Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1839 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1839 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 613 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place October 8, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction London Coins - March 17, 2018
Seller London Coins
Date March 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 12, 2016
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 12, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2013
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1839 D at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

