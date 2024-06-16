1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

