Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.

Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction NOONANS - June 8, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - June 6, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Stack's - April 7, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 17, 2013
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2006
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

