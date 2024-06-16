Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32221 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 353. Bidding took place April 9, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- NOONANS (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 CHF
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date June 6, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 7, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 17, 2013
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search