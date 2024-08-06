Ducat 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (19) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) AU55 (2) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Künker (9)

Leu (2)

Möller (1)

Morton & Eden (2)

Teutoburger (1)

Tosunidis Coin House (1)