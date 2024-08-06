Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1852 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1852 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Leu (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3853 $
Price in auction currency 3550 EUR
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Leu - August 21, 2022
Seller Leu
Date August 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Tosunidis Coin House - September 27, 2020
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - May 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1852 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1852 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search