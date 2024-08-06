Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1852 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7006 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3853 $
Price in auction currency 3550 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tosunidis Coin House
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date May 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
