Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1851 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1851 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1851 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1192 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2011
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1851 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

