Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1851 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1851
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1851 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1192 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1552 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
