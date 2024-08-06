Ducat 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (12) XF (4)