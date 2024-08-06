Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1850 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1850 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1850 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1850 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4542 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2233 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 13, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction Künker - March 14, 2002
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1850 at auction UBS - January 24, 2000
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

