Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1849 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1849
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4119 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2428 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
