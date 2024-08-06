Ducat 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (4)