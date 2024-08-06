Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1849 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1849 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1849 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1849 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Leu (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
4119 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
2428 $
Price in auction currency 1900 GBP
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - March 13, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1849 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

