Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1848 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1848
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3634 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1848 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
