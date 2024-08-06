Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1848 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1848 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1848 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1848 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8050 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3634 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Möller - June 9, 2017
Seller Möller
Date June 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Gärtner - February 25, 2015
Seller Gärtner
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 10, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1848 at auction Künker - June 20, 2005
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
