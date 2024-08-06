Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1847 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3518 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Möller - November 5, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1847 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 3, 2001
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date October 3, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

