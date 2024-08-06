Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1847 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1847
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3518 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
