Ducat 1847 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1847 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1027 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place November 19, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (11) XF (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)