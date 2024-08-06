Ducat 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

