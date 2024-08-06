Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1846 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1846
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3353 $
Price in auction currency 3120 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search