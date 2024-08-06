Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1846 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1846 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1846 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1846 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2014.

Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2118 $
Price in auction currency 1900 CHF
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3353 $
Price in auction currency 3120 EUR
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Rhenumis - September 11, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 27, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1846 at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

