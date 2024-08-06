Ducat 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6897 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)