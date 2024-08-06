Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1845 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1845 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1845 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6897 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3094 $
Price in auction currency 2850 EUR
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2225 $
Price in auction currency 2050 EUR
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - October 12, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1845 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

