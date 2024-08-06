Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1844 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1844
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3850 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search