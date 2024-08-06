Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1844 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1844 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3850 $
Price in auction currency 500000 JPY
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Coin Cabinet - June 28, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 28, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction UBS - September 7, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 7, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1844 at auction UBS - January 29, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 29, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

