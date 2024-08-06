Ducat 1844 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1844 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1309 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place September 6, 2013.

