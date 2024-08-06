Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1843 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1843 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1843 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.

Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - September 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction V. GADOURY - November 30, 2013
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1843 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

