Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1843 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1843
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1843 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place January 31, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
2388 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 30, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
