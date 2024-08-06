Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1842 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1842
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3970 $
Price in auction currency 3970 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rapp
Date May 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
