Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1842 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1842 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1842 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5433 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Stack's - March 22, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3970 $
Price in auction currency 3970 USD
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 22, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3966 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Coin Cabinet - January 31, 2021
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date January 31, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Rapp - May 23, 2019
Seller Rapp
Date May 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1842 at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

