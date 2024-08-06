Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1841 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1841
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4048 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2407 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
