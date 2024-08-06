Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1841 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1841 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1841 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4048 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2407 $
Price in auction currency 360000 JPY
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2456 $
Price in auction currency 2000 GBP
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
Seller Künker
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 28, 2022
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Roma Numismatics - October 30, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

