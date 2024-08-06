Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1840 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1840 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2368 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1840 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

