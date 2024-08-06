Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1840 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1840
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1840 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (15)
- Leu (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2279 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2368 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search