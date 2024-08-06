Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1839 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1839 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1839 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Stack's - August 14, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date March 1, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - October 9, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1839 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

