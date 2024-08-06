Ducat 1839 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (3) XF (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) Service NGC (3)