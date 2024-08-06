Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1839 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1839
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1839 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 84 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (8)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
