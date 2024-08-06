Ducat 1838 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)