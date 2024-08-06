Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1838 (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1838
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4402 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
