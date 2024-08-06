Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1838 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1838 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1838 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1838 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,250. Bidding took place May 9, 2022.

Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
4402 $
Price in auction currency 4250 EUR
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
2693 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 16, 2021
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 16, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 20, 2020
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - March 10, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 10, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction UBS - September 13, 2004
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1838 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

