Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1837 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1837 - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1837
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1837 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3150 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction SINCONA - November 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Heritage - September 15, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction UBS - January 24, 2005
Seller UBS
Date January 24, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1837 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

