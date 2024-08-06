Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1837 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1837
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1837 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2716 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3150 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 15, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search