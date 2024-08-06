Ducat 1837 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1837 . This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5432 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place October 10, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (9) VF (1)