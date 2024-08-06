Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1836
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1836 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2910 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3634 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
