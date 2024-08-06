Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1836 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1836 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1836 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1836 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4047 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,750. Bidding took place October 11, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2910 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3634 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1836 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Baden Coin catalog of Leopold Coins of Baden in 1836 All Baden coins Baden gold coins Baden coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search