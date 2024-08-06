Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1835 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1835
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1835 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2989 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search