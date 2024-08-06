Ducat 1835 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1835 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (6) XF (13) VF (4)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (7)

Leu (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Niemczyk (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)