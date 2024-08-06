Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1835 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1835 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1835 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1835
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1835 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4527 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1397 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2989 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction HIRSCH - February 10, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Felzmann - June 24, 2013
Seller Felzmann
Date June 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Teutoburger - February 23, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction SINCONA - May 25, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date May 25, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2012
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1835 D at auction Busso Peus - April 27, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
