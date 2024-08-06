Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1834
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1834 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rapp
Date May 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
