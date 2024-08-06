Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1834 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1834 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1834 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1834
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1834 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 610 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place December 5, 2016.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • Morton & Eden (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (5)
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1734 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction WAG - July 5, 2020
Seller WAG
Date July 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Rapp - May 23, 2019
Seller Rapp
Date May 23, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1834 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of Ducat 1834 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

