Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1833 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1833 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1833 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1954 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2134 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Morton & Eden - November 28, 2018
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction HIRSCH - September 21, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - October 7, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Leu - April 22, 2007
Seller Leu
Date April 22, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Leu - October 22, 2002
Seller Leu
Date October 22, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Ducat 1833 D at auction UBS - September 13, 1999
Seller UBS
Date September 13, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

