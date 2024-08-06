Ducat 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1833 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (7) XF (12) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)