Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1833 D (Baden, Leopold)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1833
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1833 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1954 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
2134 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Morton & Eden
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
