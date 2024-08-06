Ducat 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1832 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2260 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

