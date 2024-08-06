Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Ducat 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Ducat 1832 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Ducat 1832 D - Gold Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,937)
  • Weight 3,671 g
  • Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1832 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2260 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.

Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2767 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Rapp - November 15, 2023
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Baden Ducat 1832 D at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

