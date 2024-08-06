Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Ducat 1832 D (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,937)
- Weight 3,671 g
- Pure gold (0,1106 oz) 3,4397 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1832
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Ducat 1832 with mark D. This gold coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2260 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
3426 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2767 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
