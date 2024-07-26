Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871

Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Obverse Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold Reverse Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Baden, Leopold

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,8 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Baden
  • Period Leopold
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.

Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction WAG - September 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date September 2, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage - February 15, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Heritage - May 18, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Baden Kreuzer 1852 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

