Baden Period: 1802-1871 1802-1871
Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,8 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Baden
- Period Leopold
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Leopold (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (5)
- Möller (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2017
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search