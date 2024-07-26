Kreuzer 1852 (Baden, Leopold)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Baden Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Leopold struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 778 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 8, 2015.

